FLASHBACK: G20 Rules Make Bank Bail-ins a Reality (2015)

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-bail-in/
FROM 2015: Last month’s G20 Summit in Australia came and went without the protests and riots we’ve come to expect at the summit in recent years. But as author and researcher Ellen Brown notes, the real fireworks happened behind closed doors, where the group rubber stamped new regulations that will make Cyprus style bank bail-ins a worldwide reality.
