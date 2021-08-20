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DR. BROOK EXPLAINS THE HARD TRUTH TO OHIO SCHOOL BOARD ABOUT THE MRNA SHOT (MIRRORED)
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2847 views • August 20, 2021
DR. BROOK EXPLAINS THE HARD TRUTH TO OHIO SCHOOL BOARD ABOUT THE MRNA SHOT (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/0736a723-56fd-41d0-8ebd-721472dabc2b
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
24217 subscribers
There is hope (please share): Proven Methods To Live Despite Being Vaccinated, Reversing Damage & Fighting Back W/ Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/proven-methods-to-live-despite-being-vaccinated-reversing-damage-fighting-back-w-dr-joe-nieusma/
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/0736a723-56fd-41d0-8ebd-721472dabc2b
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
24217 subscribers
There is hope (please share): Proven Methods To Live Despite Being Vaccinated, Reversing Damage & Fighting Back W/ Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/proven-methods-to-live-despite-being-vaccinated-reversing-damage-fighting-back-w-dr-joe-nieusma/
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