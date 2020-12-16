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SHTF Realities - Manual Labor
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75 views • December 16, 2020
There is a big difference between the old ways and the new. The old ways may be reality after SHTF. Doing manual labor like cutting firewood may be necessary before laundry, dishes and cooking can be done in the colder months.
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