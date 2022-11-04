Reading The EMF's At A Car Charging Station

"Do you get headaches?Do your ears ring?

Do you ever get heart palpitations?

Do your joints always hurt?





"If you’re saying yes to these things you are likely EMF sensitive and heavy metal toxic. Make sure you never wear a Fitbit, smart watch, Bluetooth headphones (air pods). Make sure you limit your WiFi (definitely turn off at night). Work on reducing your EMF exposures and increasing your EMF protection.





I worked in cardiac rehab years ago. We would take everyone's heart rate and blood pressure when they arrived and I had people come in with fitbits and smart watches all the time. I would make them take them off and then we would retest before they began their rehab. No surprise EVERY single time the next reading immediately following removal of those devices was LOWER blood pressure and heart rates. EMF's have a huge effect on the heart and put you into fight or flight mode causing very real and dramatic changes within the body. EMF exposure can affect structure and function of cardiovascular system and even induce heart attacks.





EMF exposure can alter reproductive functions and parameters such as male germ cell death, the estrous cycle, endocrine function, reproductive endocrine hormones, reproductive organ weights, sperm motility and early embryonic development. The large increase in infertility during recent years coincides with the corresponding increase of the population exposure to artificial electromagnetic radiation from mobile phones, wireless tablets and laptops, cell phone masts etc. and the connection is now confirmed by several studies in humans.





Cell phones and “cellular networks” are named very appropriately. Every transmission disrupts your cells directly. Human beings are bioelectrical systems. Our hearts and brains are regulated by internal bioelectrical signals. Environmental exposures to artificial EMFs can interact with fundamental biological processes in the human body.





A water-filled upright human is a sizable antenna. And since all moving electrons generate electrical current, all those electromagnetic waves inundating our everyday lives pass into our bodies, where they each generate an electric current. These induced electric currents change the charge on which our complex bioelectrical body/brain/heart network operates to maintain our health and vitality.





So why are you being bombarded by aluminum from above and below? Because aluminum is an amazing conductor of electromagnetic energy.





There is strong evidence that EMFs are associated with accelerated aging (enhanced cell death and cancer) and moods, depression, suicide, anger, rage and violence, primarily through alteration of cellular calcium ions and the melatonin/serotonin balance. Embryos, fetuses, infants and children are especially vulnerable to pulsed wireless signals, which penetrate directly through their rapidly developing bodies and brains.





This my friends is why TRS is so important!! Sometimes there is little we can do about EMFs they are everywhere in our world. But toxic metals we can deal with which by reducing your toxic heavy metal load you are fighting a big part of the EMF battle!





The world isn’t stopping the direction it’s going. It’s only going to become more toxic so take precautions now!!"

