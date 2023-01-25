Know the 10 SIGNS before JESUS RETURNS and BEFORE 7 YEAR TRIBULATION #sevenseals #jesusreturns

The signs of the end are shared a few times in the scripture by Yeshua. For example Matthew 24:21-27:

For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened. Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not. For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect. Behold, I have told you before. Wherefore if they shall say unto you, Behold, he is in the desert; go not forth: behold, he is in the secret chambers; believe it not. For as the lightning cometh out of the east, and shineth even unto the west; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.





Brief list of some of the events: 1. FALSE CHRISTS/MESSIAHS will point the way to life other than Yeshua being the only way – e.g. Muhammad, Joseph Smith (Matt. 24:5, Mark 13:6, Luke 21:8) 2. WARS & RUMOURS OF WAR (Matt. 24:6, Mark 13:7-8, Luke 21:9-10) 3. FAMINE, PESTILENCES, EARTHQUAKES VARIOUS PLACES WILL INCREASE (Matt. 24:7, Mark 13:8, Luke 21:11) 4. GLOBAL PERSECUTION OF YESHUA’S (JESUS) FOLLOWERS (Matt. 24:9-10, Mark 13:9-13, Luke 21:12-19, 2 Tim. 3:1-5) • WHILE THE GOSPEL IS PREACHED TO ALL NATIONS (Mark 13:10) • FRIENDS, FAMILY & PARENTS will betray each other (Luke 21:16) 5. FALSE PROPHETS DECEIVE MANY e.g. Media (Matt. 24:11) 6. DISREGARD OF GOD’S LAW – e.g. Calling evil good and good evil (Matt. 24:12) 7. SIGNS IN THE SUN, MOON & STARS AND THE WAVES AND SEA ROARING (Luke 21:11, 25) • HEARTS OF MANY WILL FAIL FOR FEAR OF THESE THINGS WHICH COME ON THE EARTH (Luke 21:26) 8. 10 KINGS WILL START TO BE FORMED BEFORE THE LAST EMPIRE STARTS (Dan. 2:41-42; 7:24). 9. TEMPLE WILL START AND BE FUNCTIONING (Rev. 11:1-3) as the sacrifices will continue until the Beast enters the Temple after 3 ½ years (Dan. 12:11).

Here is a brief extract from Holy Gospels in One Matt. 24:1-14, Mark 13:1-13, Luke 21:5-19 ....And now Jesus answered them, began to say, “See that no certain man deceive you. For indeed many will come on My name, saying that, “I AM, I am Christ and will deceive many. And the time is approaching, therefore do not go after them. Now when you will hear of wars and reports of wars and instability, watch not the trouble. Be not startled, for indeed all these must first come to pass but immediately the end is not yet.” Then He said to them, “For indeed nation will rise against nation, and Kingdom against Kingdom. And there will be great earthquakes in various places, and there will be famines and troubles and pestilences. Now all these are the beginnings of child-labour (the Greek word for “child-labour” G5604 is “odin”, which means the “work of child birth”. These signs indicate that the Lamb and God’s wrath are about to be birthed (Dan. 9:27; Rev. 6:16)). And there will be terrors and will be great supernatural signs away from Heaven (At the 6th Seal (Rev. 6:12-13)). Now before all of these things, look at yourselves, for indeed they will put their own hands on you and persecute you, deliver you into affliction, into councils and into synagogues and prisons. You will be flogged and they will kill you. And you will be hated by all nations through My name. And you will be brought to stand beside governors and kings for the sake of Me, My name. Now it will disembark to you as a testimony to them. And it is necessary first to have preached the good news into all the nations. Now when they have brought you, to deliver you, take no thought beforehand what you should speak and lay it into your hearts not to premeditate on giving a defence. Whatever is given to you in that same hour, speak this. For indeed it is not you who speaks but the Holy Spirit. For indeed I will give you a mouth and wisdom which all your adversaries will not be able to speak against nor resist. And then many will offend and will deliver one another and will hate one another. Now you will be delivered also by parents and brothers and relatives and friends. And from you they will cause death. Now a brother will deliver brother to death and a father his child. And children will rise up against their parents and will put them to death. And many false prophets will rise and deceive many. And through the increased of lawlessness, the love (Ae) of many will become cold. And you will be hated by all through My name. Now he who has endured to the end, this one will be saved. And not a hair from your head will perish. In your persistence acquire your souls. And this good news of the Kingdom will be preached in all the world for a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.

https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

