Israel : Popular Tel Aviv bar becomes "first-ever vaccination bar", offering drinks and jabs

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"Ladies and gentlemen, we are very happy to host you in the world's first-ever vaccination bar," said Eytan Schwartz, the head of communications for the Tel Aviv muncipality.
The initiative proposed by the municipal authorities aimed to invite the young generation to get vaccinated, which, according to them, would become the first step towards reopening the city's famous nightlife venues.
The passers-by could hear 'cheers' again outside the popular bar as freshly vaccinated people were offered a free drink right after getting their jab.
Israel is the country that has administered the most vaccine doses per capita in the world, having carried out 76 jabs per 100 people in the country according to public data compiled by Our World in Data.
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmCx6O-jT2M
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