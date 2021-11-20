Cannabis Jimmy presents another informative 2 part series to learn about the medical tyranny happening this day November 20th. - Buckle Up. Part A. .

Wow. I mean Wow. When you think about Black Rock, Vanguard, etc and all the companies they own, this all makes sense. No wonder they are getting all these approvals. The friggin thing is rigged. Wake up and smell the coffee. By the way, we have lots of coffee trees on our property here at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia. Please check out our web site: medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. We are now offering the entire house for short term stays. Going room to room is too much work, so we are going to see if we can cater to the bigger groups - 8-10 guests. That makes more sense. Cheers ! Hope you enjoy this little mini series I created off of one video. It is too much info to absorb in one sitting so I split it up.