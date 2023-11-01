Kathi from an Israelian Zionist family tells us her view on the Israelian genocide in Palestine

And thank you a thousand times over to the Palestinian activists, artists, educators, press, creatives, and speakers who continue to educate me and call me in and transform my way of thinking toward being more anticolonial 🇵🇸❤️ #freepalestine🇵🇸❤️ #freegaza #israelpalestine #birthright #clarkuniversity #endtheapartheid #landback #endsettlercolonialism
sexualityscholar
on tiktok
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.