Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kathi from an Israelian Zionist family tells us her view on the Israelian genocide in Palestine
channel image
TowardsTheLight
238 Subscribers
149 views
Published 19 hours ago

And thank you a thousand times over to the Palestinian activists, artists, educators, press, creatives, and speakers who continue to educate me and call me in and transform my way of thinking toward being more anticolonial 🇵🇸❤️ #freepalestine🇵🇸❤️ #freegaza #israelpalestine #birthright #clarkuniversity #endtheapartheid #landback #endsettlercolonialism



sexualityscholar

on tiktok

Keywords
healthisraelpalestinegenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket