Mary Rodwell with Preparing for E.T. Contact Meetup - Part 1 of 2

On Feb. 11, 2023 Mary Rodwell joined the Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup group.

7:45 Mary Rodwell says that the book, The Only Planet of Choice, describes how Gene Roddenberry created Star Trek from a channeling group, based upon true information about E.T.s. Phyllis Schlemmer is the author and the website about this is http://www.theonlyplanetofchoice.com/

43:15 Mary asks people if they on any level have consented to an E.T. relationship and most say yes.

53:30 Mary describes Greys moving a planet from one dimension to another. The Buddha taught that brahmas can create worlds.

Mary’s website is https://www.alienlady.com/

Mary RODWELL RN is the Founder and Principal of Australian Close Encounter Resource Network. (ACERN). ACERN’s primary role is to offer professional counselling, support, hypnotherapy and information to individuals and their families with ‘anomalous’ paranormal experiences, particularly specializing in Abduction-contact experiences.

Mary has been at this since the 1990s and she is recognized internationally as one of Australia’s leading researchers in the UFO and Contact phenomenon. She is the author of Awakening: How Extraterrestrial Contact Can Transform Your Life, and The New Human – Awakening to our Cosmic Heritage.

About 3000 cases Mary’s worked on suggests there is a global phenomenon of the ‘Star Children’ who exhibit a maturity and wisdom beyond their years, an awareness and connection to spiritual realms. They have telepathic abilities, are spiritually awakened, describing many species of non-human visitors with a feeling that they are as real to them as their ‘real’ family because they feel supported by them.