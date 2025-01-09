How long to Antichrist, Mark & Image of the Beast? 01/09/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares with us that Trump wants to spend $20 Billion over a very short period to support massive new Data Centers. Apparently, AI is going to become a very hot topic in the coming years.
00:00 – The Image of the Beast
04:30 – Data Centers Video
10:49 – Revelation 13 & 14
17:15 – Before Jesus Returns
20:37 – Master of Deception
24:15 – Image of Beast Prophecy
