David Hazell Offers Biblio-Centric Curriculum for Families and Church Schools with My Father’s World

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As American schools take a nosedive in terms of test scores and morality, David Hazell offers families an alternative educational option with an incredible curriculum called My Father’s World. David explains the globalists’ agenda to dumb down our children, and why they are indoctrinating students with an ungodly education. To regain a Godly generation, David and his wife Marie developed a Bible-based curriculum covering preschool to high school over the past three decades. David also challenges parents to think generationally and to realize that their children are their first disciples. My Father’s World is designed with the busy parent in mind and is also centered on Scripture, Hebraic classical education, and common sense.
TAKEAWAYS
David encourages churches to start their own schools to counter the failing public education system
We are conditioned to believe that we can’t educate our own children, when God encourages us to do so
As each generation gets dumbed down by public education, teachers become more of a servant to the system than a servant to the student
Use code TINA22 at checkout for a $50 discount on My Father’s World curriculum
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