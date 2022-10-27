Russia conducts strategic nuclear forces drills

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RT
October 26, 2022
Russian strategic nuclear forces held military exercises observed by President Vladimir Putin. The joint drills involved sea, air, and ground forces. The annual exercises were announced in advance and Moscow also warned Washington about the drills.
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