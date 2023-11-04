Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No Vax No Vax ~ Big Pharma in the Poor House Now ~
channel image
TheProphet-Barnebus
12 Subscribers
103 views
Published 16 hours ago

In this discussion we will talk on the absurdity of the vaccine program and how they (Big Pharma) wants us to all take them and how if everybody don't take them, somehow the unvaxxed will perpetuate the spread to the virus despite the others being vaxxed. And I will be sharing the Jaxsen report from the highwire episode 344 that will speak for what I am trying to say and bring to everybodies attention.


References:

- The Highwire with Del Bigtree episode 344 (Jaxsen Report)

  https://rumble.com/v3tc65y-episode-344-answering-the-call.html

- My Big Pharma in the poor house now parody

- Vaccine insert

  https://www.immunize.org/fda/

Keywords
vaccinescdcmaskchangeclimatenopharmawhodepopulationunvaxxedsocialbigmandatesbillgatesvaxdistance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket