No Vax No Vax ~ Big Pharma in the Poor House Now ~

In this discussion we will talk on the absurdity of the vaccine program and how they (Big Pharma) wants us to all take them and how if everybody don't take them, somehow the unvaxxed will perpetuate the spread to the virus despite the others being vaxxed. And I will be sharing the Jaxsen report from the highwire episode 344 that will speak for what I am trying to say and bring to everybodies attention.





References:

- The Highwire with Del Bigtree episode 344 (Jaxsen Report)

https://rumble.com/v3tc65y-episode-344-answering-the-call.html

- My Big Pharma in the poor house now parody

- Vaccine insert

https://www.immunize.org/fda/