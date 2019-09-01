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Israel Caught Using White Phosphorus On Lebanese Village & US Coalition Kills 100 In Prison Camp
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44 views • September 01, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
IDF fires at targets inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile lands near Israeli border town
https://www.rt.com/news/467749-lebanon-israel-border-attacks-missile/
https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/IDF-fires-artillery-shells-into-Lebanon-report-600309
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/08/29/idf-mannequin-challenge-why-are-israeli-forces-using-dummies-at-lebanese-border/
https://twitter.com/michaelh992/status/1168156426860224512
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2013/05/03/israels-illegal-use-of-white-phosphorus-during-operation-cast-lead/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/white-phosphorous-war-crimes-connect-israel-to-monsanto/206594/
https://www.hrw.org/news/2009/03/25/israel-white-phosphorus-use-evidence-war-crimes
https://twitter.com/snarwani/status/1168167258377654272
Saudi-led coalition strike on prison in Yemen kills at least 100 people – Red Cross
https://www.rt.com/news/467748-saudi-strike-yemen-prison-kill/
22 Children And 5 Women Killed By Saudi/UAE Strikes On Another Bus In Yemen
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/breaking-22-children-5-women-killed-by-saudi-uae-strikes-another-bus/
Photos Show U.S. Bomb Fragments at Yemen Masssacre
https://theintercept.com/2016/10/10/photos-show-fragments-of-u-s-bombs-at-site-of-yemen-funeral-masssacre/
24 Civilians, Including Children, Killed In Yemen By US-Backed Saudi/UAE Airstrikes With US-Made Bombs
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/24-civilians-including-children-killed-in-yemen-by-us-backed-saudi-uae-airstrikes-with-us-made-bombs/
US-Backed Airstrikes Just Targeted A Bus Full Of Children In Yemen, Killing 50
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/us-backed-airstrikes-just-targeted-bus-full-children-yemen-killing-43/
https://twitter.com/ICRC_ye/status/1168086056132055040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1168086056132055040&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F467748-saudi-strike-yemen-prison-kill%2F
Violent Boston Protest Ignored
https://twitter.com/realalexrubi/status/1167901130937913350?s=11
#Israel #Lebanon #SaudiArabia
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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* * *
IDF fires at targets inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile lands near Israeli border town
https://www.rt.com/news/467749-lebanon-israel-border-attacks-missile/
https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/IDF-fires-artillery-shells-into-Lebanon-report-600309
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/08/29/idf-mannequin-challenge-why-are-israeli-forces-using-dummies-at-lebanese-border/
https://twitter.com/michaelh992/status/1168156426860224512
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2013/05/03/israels-illegal-use-of-white-phosphorus-during-operation-cast-lead/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/white-phosphorous-war-crimes-connect-israel-to-monsanto/206594/
https://www.hrw.org/news/2009/03/25/israel-white-phosphorus-use-evidence-war-crimes
https://twitter.com/snarwani/status/1168167258377654272
Saudi-led coalition strike on prison in Yemen kills at least 100 people – Red Cross
https://www.rt.com/news/467748-saudi-strike-yemen-prison-kill/
22 Children And 5 Women Killed By Saudi/UAE Strikes On Another Bus In Yemen
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/breaking-22-children-5-women-killed-by-saudi-uae-strikes-another-bus/
Photos Show U.S. Bomb Fragments at Yemen Masssacre
https://theintercept.com/2016/10/10/photos-show-fragments-of-u-s-bombs-at-site-of-yemen-funeral-masssacre/
24 Civilians, Including Children, Killed In Yemen By US-Backed Saudi/UAE Airstrikes With US-Made Bombs
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/24-civilians-including-children-killed-in-yemen-by-us-backed-saudi-uae-airstrikes-with-us-made-bombs/
US-Backed Airstrikes Just Targeted A Bus Full Of Children In Yemen, Killing 50
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/us-backed-airstrikes-just-targeted-bus-full-children-yemen-killing-43/
https://twitter.com/ICRC_ye/status/1168086056132055040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1168086056132055040&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F467748-saudi-strike-yemen-prison-kill%2F
Violent Boston Protest Ignored
https://twitter.com/realalexrubi/status/1167901130937913350?s=11
#Israel #Lebanon #SaudiArabia
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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