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Israel Caught Using White Phosphorus On Lebanese Village & US Coalition Kills 100 In Prison Camp
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
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44 views • September 01, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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IDF fires at targets inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile lands near Israeli border town
https://www.rt.com/news/467749-lebanon-israel-border-attacks-missile/
https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/IDF-fires-artillery-shells-into-Lebanon-report-600309
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/08/29/idf-mannequin-challenge-why-are-israeli-forces-using-dummies-at-lebanese-border/
https://twitter.com/michaelh992/status/1168156426860224512
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2013/05/03/israels-illegal-use-of-white-phosphorus-during-operation-cast-lead/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/white-phosphorous-war-crimes-connect-israel-to-monsanto/206594/
https://www.hrw.org/news/2009/03/25/israel-white-phosphorus-use-evidence-war-crimes
https://twitter.com/snarwani/status/1168167258377654272

Saudi-led coalition strike on prison in Yemen kills at least 100 people – Red Cross
https://www.rt.com/news/467748-saudi-strike-yemen-prison-kill/
22 Children And 5 Women Killed By Saudi/UAE Strikes On Another Bus In Yemen
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/breaking-22-children-5-women-killed-by-saudi-uae-strikes-another-bus/
Photos Show U.S. Bomb Fragments at Yemen Masssacre
https://theintercept.com/2016/10/10/photos-show-fragments-of-u-s-bombs-at-site-of-yemen-funeral-masssacre/
24 Civilians, Including Children, Killed In Yemen By US-Backed Saudi/UAE Airstrikes With US-Made Bombs
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/24-civilians-including-children-killed-in-yemen-by-us-backed-saudi-uae-airstrikes-with-us-made-bombs/
US-Backed Airstrikes Just Targeted A Bus Full Of Children In Yemen, Killing 50
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/us-backed-airstrikes-just-targeted-bus-full-children-yemen-killing-43/
https://twitter.com/ICRC_ye/status/1168086056132055040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1168086056132055040&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F467748-saudi-strike-yemen-prison-kill%2F

Violent Boston Protest Ignored
https://twitter.com/realalexrubi/status/1167901130937913350?s=11

#Israel #Lebanon #SaudiArabia

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Keywords
israelsaudi arabialebanonyemenwhite phosphorus
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