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The FLOE Show 11 – Artificial Intelligence: existential threat to humanity with Cyrus Parsa
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213 views • October 28, 2021
The For Life on Earth Show is a conversation about the background to current events. My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation will be Susan Ashley (Australia), Jolie Diane (USA), Claire Edwards (Europe), Anna Harpley (Australia), Rachael L. McIntosh (USA), Cyrus Parsa (USA) and Beverly Rubik (USA)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation will be Susan Ashley (Australia), Jolie Diane (USA), Claire Edwards (Europe), Anna Harpley (Australia), Rachael L. McIntosh (USA), Cyrus Parsa (USA) and Beverly Rubik (USA)
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