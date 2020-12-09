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Geomagnetic Storm COMING!
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711 views • December 09, 2020
My new video is out about the solar storm and following Corolla Mass Ejection. Expected to hit tomorrow afternoon! Pretty big storm coming! A GEOMAGNETIC STORM G3 IS COMING! A Massive SOLAR FLARE and CME (Caronal Mass Ejection) occurred December 7, 2020. The Aurora Borealis aka Northern Lights will be wild! #geomagneticstorm #solarflare #solarstorm
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