X22 REPORT Ep. 3014a - The [CB] Just Admitted They Can Not Control Inflation, Down She Goes

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3014a - Mar 7, 2023

The [CB] Just Admitted They Can Not Control Inflation, Down She Goes

The countries around the world are realizing that the green new deal energy will not support them, they are turning back to coal. The [CB] admitted that they cannot control inflation and they will need to continue to raise rates. This was a trap that the Trump and the patriots set.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

