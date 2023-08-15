Scott McCray - Event Magician Denver

EVENT MAGICIAN – DENVER, COLORADO



Make Your Festival, Fair or Event Truly Magical



Are you looking for the perfect entertainment for your festival, fair or event? Someone that is not only a seasoned professional but also appeals to people of all ages and backgrounds? Are you looking to turn a festival, fair or event from a flop to fantastic? If so, then you need the sensational stylings of the sensational Scott McCray.



For more than 12 years, Scott McCray has delighted audiences at festivals, fairs and events all across the western U.S. – including Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, Nebraska and more. A few of his more notable appearances include:



