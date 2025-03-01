BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Caught Green Handed by Christopher Monckton
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
110 views • 2 months ago

"Caught Green Handed" by Christopher Monckton delves into the Climategate scandal of 2009, a pivotal moment that exposed deep-seated manipulations within the climate science community. Just weeks before the high-stakes Copenhagen summit, an anonymous whistleblower leaked a trove of emails and data from the University of East Anglia’s Climate Research Unit (CRU), revealing a clique of influential scientists, known as "The Team," who were suspected of manipulating climate data to support a politically and financially advantageous narrative on global warming. The book details how these scientists tampered with data, excluded contradictory evidence and conspired to redefine peer-reviewed science, all while using technical tricks to "hide the decline" in temperatures. Monckton’s exposé also highlights the media’s initial silence and the subsequent global backlash, leading to a re-evaluation of temperature datasets and the credibility of climate research institutions. Ultimately, the book calls for accountability, transparency and a reformed approach to climate science and policy, advocating for measures to prevent such corruption in the future.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
