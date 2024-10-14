▪️Russian forces struck an AFU temporary deployment point located in the Pavlohrad industrial zone. Earlier, several columns of AFU armored vehicles and infantry units reportedly entered the plant's territory.



▪️For several days, the AFU struck the port infrastructure of Chornomorsk; the city itself was also attacked by drones. One of the vessels damaged by a hit on the pier #4 of the container terminal was the Panamanian vessel SHUI SPIRIT, the footage showed a secondary detonation.



▪️In Odessa itself, an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile hit an OPTIMA vessel, but the specific purpose of the cargo is unknown. In addition, explosions were heard in the area of the Odesa-Peresyp railway station and in the warehouse territory in Usatove, where the assembly of drones was set up.



▪️At least three missile strikes were recorded in Mykolaiv at the shipyard's workshop #16. The plant's premises were reportedly used to house the production of uncrewed boats.



▪️Over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces have significantly increased the intensity of strikes on Kramatorsk, the effectiveness of which is confirmed by objective control footage. The Novokramatorsk Machine Building Plant's hangars were used to manufacture drones, and a parking lot for AFU equipment was set up on the territory of the Metal Construction Plant.



▪️The AFU carried out several massive drone raids on various Russian regions. Most of the drones were shot down by air defense. Sounds of secondary detonation were heard on the territory of the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, and fuel at an airfield near Maikop caught fire.



▪️Two ATACMS operational-tactical munitions caused a fire on the territory of the Oil Marine Terminal JSC in Feodosia. Five tanks with flammable substances were damaged.



▪️In the Glushkovo district, Russian troops approached the outskirts of Novyi Put'. The Russian Armed Forces also liberated Medvezh'e, thus the area is almost completely cleared of AFU presence.



Source @rybar





