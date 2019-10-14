© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSM Pushing Trump Massacre Hoax Plus Veritas CNN Bombshell Full Show
Follow
1
Share
Report
278 views • October 14, 2019
The Alex Jones Show October 14, 2019 // ABC News attempted to pass off footage from a 2017 gun range show as evidence of Turkey bombing Kurdish civilians in order to blame President Trump. James O’Keefe joins Alex Jones LIVE ON AIR to break down what is undoubtedly the biggest story ever released by Veritas.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.