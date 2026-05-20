🔥🔍 AIPAC just removed the congressman who tried to register AIPAC as a foreign agent

Thomas Massie — anti-war, anti-Iran war, pro-Epstein files, and author of a bill to force AIPAC to register under FARA — lost his Kentucky primary to a Trump/AIPAC-backed Navy SEAL. The ad blitz was funded heavily by pro-Israel groups.



Massie's list of sins: voted against aid to Israel, opposed the Iran war, pushed for Epstein file releases, and spent his final days in office proposing that AIPAC register as a foreign lobby.



✡️ The response was swift, expensive, and decisive: AIPAC, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Christians United for Israel all backed his opponent and "spent heavily," according to The Times of Israel.



No foreign interference here. Just foreign-aligned money removing the one congressman who noticed.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

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