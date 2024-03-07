Bill Gates GMO Mosquitos Wreak Havoc In Brazil

Banned.Video





March 6, 2024





Bill Gates is up to his demonic eugenicist tricks again. Bankrolling genocide in Brazil on both sides of the coin. The UN’s World Mosquito Program announced in 2023 a plan to release billions of gene-edited mosquitos in Brazil over a 10-year period in a bid to eradicate dengue fever in the country.





In the first five weeks of 2024, over 364,000 cases of dengue infection have been reported, according to the country’s health ministry, which is 4x greater than previous cases in the same period of 2023.





In a panic to combat the human catastrophe, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is also bankrolling research into the dengue fever vaccine. The Brazilian government purchased over 5 million doses of the Qdenga dengue fever vaccine, manufactured by Japanese drugmaker Takeda, which also received millions of dollars in grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.





Three Brazilian states have declared emergencies. Cases of dengue in Brazil since the start of the year have exceeded the total for the whole of 2023, with a rate of infection of 1,625 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with the national average of just 170.





Why the sharp increase? Tetracycline is used to keep the GMO mosquitos alive. Once the lab-grown Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria, which prevents dengue virus transmission to humans, have completed their mission they are supposed to die. However, Tetracycline is in the Brazilian water supply due to its use to prevent Malaria and other diseases. The GMO Mosquitos are thriving, not dying.





The Bill Gates Foundation is a psychotic menace to the world.





https://www.infowars.com/posts/dengue-fever-surges-by-400-in-brazil-after-bill-gates-backed-gene-edited-mosquitos-released/

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1BHQkWYaDCu3/