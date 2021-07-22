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Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer VP, outlines his position on the scamdemic, the vaccine(s), ridiculous variants, coming boosters & the loss of your civil liberties. An appeal to the entire world.
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371 views • July 22, 2021
Explosive interview with scientist Michael Yeadon, former Vice President/Chief Science Officer for 16 years at Pfizer. He outlines his position on the so called "pandemic", the vaccine, the issue of variants, boosters and the loss of our civil liberties. It is truly an emergency appeal to the entire world. Stop believing that the bureaucracy cares for you and your family. They want you fearful, stupid, and frankly...dead.
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