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TIME TO HAND OVER THE KEYS?
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5616 views • July 26, 2021
TIME TO HAND OVER THE KEYS?
President Biden was asked in this week's CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden an important question regarding when children under 12 will be able to get the Covid vaccine. The president’s incoherent answer leaves America in an uncomfortable situation.
#Biden #CNN #DonLemon #CNNPresidentialTownHall #Senile #Dementia #EmergencyApproval #FDA #BidenTownHall #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW225
POSTED: July 26, 2021
President Biden was asked in this week's CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden an important question regarding when children under 12 will be able to get the Covid vaccine. The president’s incoherent answer leaves America in an uncomfortable situation.
#Biden #CNN #DonLemon #CNNPresidentialTownHall #Senile #Dementia #EmergencyApproval #FDA #BidenTownHall #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW225
POSTED: July 26, 2021
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