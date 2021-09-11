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Prophecy: Storm of change, Shout with Me, media-lies, USA and Germany
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125 views • September 11, 2021
Prophetic word, given on August the 12th 2021 around 3pm
Changes are coming in a storm, Rich people are not often to be found to repent.
The house that is built on sand. Lies of the Media will be scattered into outer darkness, yet collected back.
George Washington, the USA.
Germany, deep darkness is coming before the true light will break forth.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-12-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
Changes are coming in a storm, Rich people are not often to be found to repent.
The house that is built on sand. Lies of the Media will be scattered into outer darkness, yet collected back.
George Washington, the USA.
Germany, deep darkness is coming before the true light will break forth.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-08-12-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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