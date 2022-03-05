CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS INTERVIEWS DR. MARK SKIDMORE: FIRST TIME EVER PRESENTATION OF A SURVEY OF THE

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SolariReport
Doctors for Covid Ethics
Professor Mark Skidmore presents the results of his important survey estimating injuries and deaths following Covid-19 injections in the U.S.
There is a wide range of opinion about the scale of injuries related to the Covid-19 injections. An unprecedented number of adverse events are being reported to official surveillance systems, but because these systems are known for their significant underreporting, it is difficult to know the true extent of injuries and fatalities. A well-designed survey of people’s beliefs and experiences can provide a useful estimate of what is actually happening on the ground.
Link to Dr. Skidmore’s survey
How Many People Died from the Covid-19 Inoculations?
https://mark-skidmore.com/2022/02/15/how-many-people-died-from-the-covid-19-inoculations/