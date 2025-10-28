The Requirements For Waking Up To Reality

They say philosophers and wise men are indifferent. Wrong. Indifference is a paralysis of the soul, a premature death.”

~ Anton Chekhov

In Order for This Population to Wake Up to Reality Would Require a Mass Reincarnation:

https://www.garydbarnett.com/in-order-for-this-population-to-wake-up-to-reality-would-require-a-mass-reincarnation/



Revolution and civil war can only bring more death and destruction, while actual reformation requires individual commitment and the guts not to bend to rule of any kind.

Compliance is the mortal enemy of freedom, while self-determination and the will to sustain it can bring about a life fulfilled and unencumbered by the threat of a controlled existence.

Mirrored - Everything Inside Me

