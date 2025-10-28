The Requirements For Waking Up To Reality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They say philosophers and wise men are indifferent. Wrong. Indifference is a paralysis of the soul, a premature death.”
~ Anton Chekhov
In Order for This Population to Wake Up to Reality Would Require a Mass Reincarnation:
https://www.garydbarnett.com/in-order-for-this-population-to-wake-up-to-reality-would-require-a-mass-reincarnation/
Revolution and civil war can only bring more death and destruction,
while actual reformation requires individual commitment and the guts not
to bend to rule of any kind.
Compliance is the mortal enemy of freedom, while self-determination and the will to sustain it can bring about a life fulfilled and unencumbered by the threat of a controlled existence.
Mirrored - Everything Inside Me
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!