Derrick Broze Interview - Impending Planetary Emergency & Permacrisis That Will End Sovereignty

The Last American Vagabond





Dec 20, 2023





Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss the recent COP28 meeting, and the numerous agendas that are building around what we are told is the current "polycrisis", with many claiming that this will inevitably become a "permacrisis" without the declaration of a "planetary emergency" -- all for your safety of course. We also discuss what is expected to be the culmination of the fluoride trial and how TLAV is going to be there for every moment, as well as the the overwhelming reality of the chemical soup we currently live in due to the incompetence, malfeasance, and outright disregard of our government (Recorded on 12/18/23).





All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/derrick-broze-interview-12-18-23





(lots of links at the source site)





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/mZQRFFaDcmO0/