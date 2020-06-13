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W.H.O. Admits Asymptomatic Spread of Coronavirus is “Very Rare” (MIRRORED)
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23 views • June 13, 2020
W.H.O. Admits Asymptomatic Spread of Coronavirus is “Very Rare” (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/VQdjQeI7JR4
If this is the case, why are lockdown of the economy still in place? Plus, we take a look at a similar study which show zero virus transmission from asymptomatic Co-vid carriers.
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Mirrored from YouTube channel Ben Swann at:-
https://youtu.be/VQdjQeI7JR4
If this is the case, why are lockdown of the economy still in place? Plus, we take a look at a similar study which show zero virus transmission from asymptomatic Co-vid carriers.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Goldback https://goldback.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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