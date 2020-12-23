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1G. MMS QUICK-VIDS: Elevator Speech on using Chlorine Dioxide
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850 views • December 23, 2020
Here is my short and scientific explanation of what Chlorine Dioxide is, what it does and how it has helped me. Sometimes this kind of short description is called the Elevator Speech because it can be done in about the time that it takes to ride an elevator. (In my case, a longer elevator because it is about 1.5 minutes long).
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MEWE
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
TELEGRAM
Chlorine Dioxide Truth (Further Light & Knowledge)
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Social Media Sites:
MEWE
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
TELEGRAM
Chlorine Dioxide Truth (Further Light & Knowledge)
https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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