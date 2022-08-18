Stew Peters Full Show : Marxists Take Over US Military,

Stew Peters: EXPOSED – Marxists Take Over US Military, Fmr. Space Force TELLS ALL! Protests Erupt in NY. Matthew Lohmeier was a Space Force Commander, who was FIRED for writing a tell-all book about the takeover of Marxism in America.

Kevin Tuttle joins the show detail how schools are hiding the causation of myocarditis and heart attacks for kids!

A Stew Crew favorite, Ask Dr. Jane hits the air to answer questions on unique vaccine injuries, fraudulent PCR test, and more!

Michael Kane joins the show LIVE from New York to detail the local protest against tyrannical, blue-collar-killing mandates ruled by Letitia James!

And, hero father Bradley Burris shares how he defeated hospital staff when they tried to steal his son, and passes on his knowledge for new parents everywhere.