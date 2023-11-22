Create New Account
Stew Peters Show: Dr. Bryan Ardis: The Remdesivir Death Trap
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 14 hours ago

Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dan Watkins, & Dr. Michael Hamilton are here to talk about the deadly drug Remdesivir and how to hold those who pushed this drug accountable for murder. Declare Truth: Lawyers Rise Up to Fight The Remdesivir Death Trap

Keywords
irantrumprussiavaccineisraelbidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr bryan remdesivir

