Inflation and Recession with Terry Sacka 06/29/2022

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Terry Sacka is an account Asset Manager from Cornerstone Asset Metals, and he knows what he is talking about when it comes to finances. Today he shares with us not only what they are doing in the United Nations, but how that correlates to Government legislation to our own savings and banking accounts.
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