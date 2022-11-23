Create New Account
Blood Diamond
Beautifulhorizons2
Diamonds were found at one of Jeffrey Epstein's estates, lots of diamonds, but where in the world could they all have come from?

This 15 minute Flashback documentary will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up!

If you haven't seen it yet, you must watch!

Why has every social media platform banned me from sharing this video?

How much of the video is accurate?

Will we ever know?

What are your thoughts?

Can you debunk?

