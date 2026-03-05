AI + The Wealth Tax: The Brutal Death of California Real Estate

grew up in a 1,900-square-foot "box" in Palo Alto that sold for $3 million last year. But the days of the "location premium" are numbered. In this video, I’m breaking down why I am officially shorting Silicon Valley housing. We’re witnessing a perfect storm: AI is dismantling the need for centralized coding hives, allowing talent to thrive from Bali to Brazil while companies like Jack Dorsey’s Block slash headcounts. At the same time, California’s "Blue Team" is speedrunning self-sabotage with the 2026 Billionaire Tax Act—a retroactive 5% wealth tax that has the "Golden Geese" like Peter Thiel, David Sacks, and Mark Zuckerberg screaming toward the exits in Florida and Texas. When the billionaires bounce, the jobs follow. When the jobs vanish, that $3 million "charming fixer" becomes a very expensive lesson in hubris. Silicon Valley built the future, but it’s being pulverized by people who think "eat the rich" is a sustainable business plan. In this video: The Dorsey Doctrine: How AI is shredding the Silicon Valley network effect. Billionaire Repellent: Why the 2026 wealth tax is a suicide note for the CA tax base. The Homeless Industrial Complex: Where your $24 billion actually went (hint: it wasn't to the homeless). The Miami Migration: Why the next Mark Zuckerberg won't be starting a company in Menlo Park. Are you still holding your $4 million starter home, or are you shorting the Valley with me? Drop a comment below. #SiliconValley #RealEstate #CaliforniaExodus #PaloAlto #WealthTax #AI #HousingMarketCrash #BlueTeam #TechLayoffs X: @RechagreFreedom Rumble: @RechargeFreedom