© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Word to My Fellow Law Enforcement Officers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • May 22, 2020
An Ohioan and Police Officer speaking on the Oath of Office taken by police officers and military to defend all freedoms Americans have inherited. That the first few words of those oaths are basically the same... to support "the entire Constitution," which include the first Ten Amendments, or the Bill of Rights which guarantees MOST of the freedoms we all enjoy.. He has noticed in the news that many of those basic freedoms are being infringed upon or denied. That when called upon to enforce policies, their first duty is to protect the Citizen's Constitutional.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.