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Doctrine of Election -1
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13 views • February 24, 2020
The doctrine of election is a major topic in the Bible going all through the Bible. It is introduced in Genesis 3 and continues to be mentioned through to the New Testament. This is the first of a series of video presentations on this topic. Please watch, like and share and I hope you are blessed as you see God's plan for your salvation.
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