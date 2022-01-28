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NO TRESPASSING THEIR PROPERTY UNLESS YOU'RE AN ILLEGAL ALIEN LANDSCAPER! PART I
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50 views • January 28, 2022
Laws for "Thee" but not for "Them"
More snubbing the middle working class and poor Americans in Snobsdale Arizona.
Obedient(to the "ruling elite")illegal alien slaves'that don't answer questions and dont have to take poison jabs don't have to answer questions and don't get trespassed by police who have devolved into mall, guards for the rich and not real law enforcers.
If you or me(law abiding legal US citizens)walked in this gated community we would be trespassed and hauled off to jail with a hefty ticket. The new foreign slave class of the rich and powerful get a pass.
More snubbing the middle working class and poor Americans in Snobsdale Arizona.
Obedient(to the "ruling elite")illegal alien slaves'that don't answer questions and dont have to take poison jabs don't have to answer questions and don't get trespassed by police who have devolved into mall, guards for the rich and not real law enforcers.
If you or me(law abiding legal US citizens)walked in this gated community we would be trespassed and hauled off to jail with a hefty ticket. The new foreign slave class of the rich and powerful get a pass.
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