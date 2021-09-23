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COVID-19: A Huge Opportunity to Achieve Healthcare Liberty
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13 views • September 23, 2021
Jacob Hornberger - Founder of The Future of Freedom Foundation
https://www.fff.org/
The Covid-19 pandemic provides us with an enormous opportunity to achieve healthcare liberty. Opposing mask mandates, mandatory vaccinations, and vaccine passports are not enough.
Join Jacob Hornberger in a discussion on what Americans need to take health to a higher level — to the level of genuine healthcare liberty.
See the past appearance of Jacob Hornberger:
https://youtu.be/OENMKeK7IAU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dkALag5TulUE/
https://www.brighteon.com/6014962897001
https://www.fff.org/
The Covid-19 pandemic provides us with an enormous opportunity to achieve healthcare liberty. Opposing mask mandates, mandatory vaccinations, and vaccine passports are not enough.
Join Jacob Hornberger in a discussion on what Americans need to take health to a higher level — to the level of genuine healthcare liberty.
See the past appearance of Jacob Hornberger:
https://youtu.be/OENMKeK7IAU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dkALag5TulUE/
https://www.brighteon.com/6014962897001
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