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Invoking the Hidden Name of God: The Whole World Prays to The demons jesus, baal, allah, etc...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
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26 views • March 31, 2021
What's in a Name, Much in every respect. For there is no other Name through which we are to be saved. God gave Moshes His Name AhYah, but He gave The Israelite's YahWay for His Title for all generations. The Jews in their arrogance and Baal worship Hid this title from the people so they would only invoke the demon Baal instead of the one true God who made heaven and earth. The deception began by hiding the proper titles of god and substituting the names of the demons so that when they pray their prayers would go to the pantheon of demons instead of God. We have proper titles to use to invoke God such as Elohim, Christ, Melchizedek, YahWay, or simply god. By substituting jesus and hashem all god's glory and praise are given to His enemies. Is it any wonder your prayers go unheard? God only gives His name to His people and the world doesn't want to know Him. This is God's will too for He hides His name from the fakers.
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godmessiahchristjesusjehovahdemonmelchizedeklordpaganallahelohimhashemvedasadonaybaal worshipholy names
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