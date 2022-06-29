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The End of Germ Theory | Spacebusters
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Still believing that viruses and germs cause disease and vaccines are the cure? Please give yourself the time to consider what is shown in this video. If after listening you still stubbornly cling to germ theory do more homework and go find the proof that germs/ viruses cause disease, you won't find it.

Spacebusters creates stellar videos, please support his work.

00:01:21
Dr Rosenau / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments

00:08:14
Goat Island / US Public Health Service failed Spanish Flu contagion experiments

00:10:32
Johns Hopkins / Dr Sellard failed Measles contagion experiments
Dr. Alfred F Hess failed Chicken Pox varicella contagion experiments

00:12:25
NY State Health Department / US Public health Service failed Polio contagion
experiments

00:15:13
Dr. Eleanor McBean vaccination caused Spanish Flu pandemic research

00:16:06
Dr Frederick Lamont Gates / US Army Antimenigitis vaccination fiasco

00:17:00
Black Death, Spanish Flu outbreak follows 14-25 vaccinations per person

00:21:30
Unvaccinated doctors and families did not catch the Spanish Flu from patients

00:23:05
Masha & Dasha, conjoined twins who never caught flu, colds, measles from eachother

00:24:17
What is Polio really? Lead Arsenate and DDT trends vs outbreaks

00:27:35
False vaccine disease eradication claims and trends

00:28:44
7 common causes of Polio

00:29:14
What is a “virus particle”?

00:32:47
What is Cytopathic Effect “Theory”?

00:33:22
What is Viral Replication “Theory”?

00:38:28
What is a virology cell or tissue “Culture”?

00:42:00
Cytopathic Effect Theory debunked

00:42:40
Autolysis and Apoptosis

00:44:48
Virus particle Isolation and Purification

00:55:38
PCR test fraud and misuse

01:06:54
CDC Covid PCR diagnostic test fraud

01:08:50
“Insilico” imaginary genomes

01:16:50
John Enders’ debunked Measles experiments

01:23:34
Studies admitting virus particles are indestingquishable from cellular debris

01:29:18
Fraudelent Australian failed Covid isolation experiments

01:32:13
Fetal Bovine Calf Serum RNA

01:34:28
Dr Stefan Lanka control experiments debunk virus theory once and for all

01:47:20
1947 fraudulent Polio isolation experiments debunked

02:01:28
Virology fails Koch’s postulates

02:02:59
Antibodies, Antigen test fraud, HIV

02:11:35
Antibody vaccine theory debunked

02:16:38
Big Pharma re-name disease game

02:16:54
Monkeypox fraud

02:22:51
Real causes of Pox diseases

02:24:28
1957 Monkeypox failed contagion experiments and controls debunk virology

02:31:49
Why do some but not all people sometimes but not always seem sick together?

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Keywords
vaccinesgerm theorymeaslesdiseaseshotsvirusesthe endexperimentspoliochicken poxinjectionspanish flujohns hopkinscovidspacebusters
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