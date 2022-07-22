A Good Day in AZ Court Fighting Against Voting Machines

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Kurt Olsen says it was a good day in AZ court today fighting against voting machines. The judge has taken the case under advisement & ordered additional items to be filed in no later than one week 🇺🇸
Olsen says they presented an incredibly strong case:
- One expert testified that he broke into the voting machines hundreds of times, often in as few as 2 minutes.
- Testimony that Maricopa's systems were out of compliance & not certifiable.
- Unrebutted testimony that there is manipulation of the votes.