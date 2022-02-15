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Flock of yellow-headed blackbirds mysteriously drop from sky in Mexico
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272 views • February 15, 2022
The Guardian.
Hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds have been filmed falling out of the sky and dying in mysterious circumstances in the northern Mexican city of Cuauhtémoc. The cause of death remains unclear but experts said it was most likely the flock was “flushed” from above by a predatory bird swooping down to make a catch.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2D2lrFemFig
Hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds have been filmed falling out of the sky and dying in mysterious circumstances in the northern Mexican city of Cuauhtémoc. The cause of death remains unclear but experts said it was most likely the flock was “flushed” from above by a predatory bird swooping down to make a catch.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2D2lrFemFig
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