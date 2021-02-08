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Kevin J Johnston Serves Ontario Premier DOUG FORD A Lawsuit - Police BARRICADE THE STREET
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101 views • February 08, 2021
***WARNING -
Some of the content in this video may be viewed as the opposite medical view that is currently held by YouTube and google on COVID-19. This is not a medical information video, this is for entertainment and education purposes only.
Doug Ford is the premier of the province of Ontario and he owes me $35,000. This was a live presentation that I made to a private group who allowed me to film it were I explain everything that is wrong with our country and is tell corrupt everything truly is.
This was an amazing group of people who had great questions for me to answer. Yes, I do break down emotionally it's very difficult to continue saying these things and have my government mock me for it.
However, they're not gonna stop me.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
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BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
Some of the content in this video may be viewed as the opposite medical view that is currently held by YouTube and google on COVID-19. This is not a medical information video, this is for entertainment and education purposes only.
Doug Ford is the premier of the province of Ontario and he owes me $35,000. This was a live presentation that I made to a private group who allowed me to film it were I explain everything that is wrong with our country and is tell corrupt everything truly is.
This was an amazing group of people who had great questions for me to answer. Yes, I do break down emotionally it's very difficult to continue saying these things and have my government mock me for it.
However, they're not gonna stop me.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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