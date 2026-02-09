BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Uranium Storm: Project 'Trump Route' (TRIPP) through southern Armenia may be control over uranium reserves in Syunik
Uranium Storm📝

is heading towards Armenia - from Rybar;

One of the goals of the project (https://t.me/caucasar/802) "Trump Route" (TRIPP) through southern Armenia may be control over uranium reserves in Syunik. The Armenian government did not deny (https://news.am/rus/news/929451.html) rumors that uranium mining could be discussed with US Vice President J.D. Vance, who arrived in Yerevan today.

Energy security expert Vage Davtyan is confident (https://ria.ru/20260208/armeniya-2073077722.html) that TRIPP includes not only strategic but also geo-economic goals, including mineral resources. Potential uranium mining could strengthen the Americans' position in the nuclear fuel market and reduce dependence on enriched uranium supplies from Russia.

🔻What about uranium in Armenia?

▪️Uranium exploration in Armenia was conducted (https://www.imemo.ru/publications/info/vizovi-i-ugrozi-yadernoy-promishlennosti-armenii) during Soviet times, and Russian specialists (https://www.rudmet.ru/journal/742/article/10433/) did so about 20 years ago to assess the possibility of supplying the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant. According to recent estimates, up to 100 tons of uranium may be deposited in the country.

▪️Mining has not been developed due to the disproportionality of risks and benefits. For a small mountainous country with high seismic activity and a complex water system, uranium mining is extremely dangerous.

🖍If the expert's assumption is confirmed, the Americans' entry into Syunik will provoke a more complex stage of geo-economic competition between major powers, which will be dangerous for the Armenians themselves.

🚩In Armenia, representatives of British-American capital recently began (https://t.me/caucasar/752) an extremely risky development of the Amulsar gold mine, with a possibility (https://realtribune.ru/news-world-2663/) that uranium is also present there. There has been a long-standing protest against mining due to the threat to the entire water system with an unclear benefit.

❗️So far, Armenian authorities are talking about incredible prospects from future multi-billion dollar investments from the US. However, Americans are hardly concerned with the safety and interests of the republic — each new detail of their potential projects indicates that the country is viewed exclusively as a base for raw materials and meeting the needs of their military intelligence. And the risks for Armenians are becoming increasingly higher.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
