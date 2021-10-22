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Why U.S. Inc. Citizens can't tell their butt from the buttercups without extreme efforts???
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15 views • October 22, 2021
Quick Start Understanding of Government Structure
A State is not a State of State.
Read the statement above as many times as necessary and think about it.
Florida is not the same as State of Florida.
In fact, Florida is not the same as The State of Florida, the State of Florida, or the STATE OF
FLORIDA or anything calling itself the STATE of FLORIDA or FLORIDA or.... These are all
separate and distinctly different entities.
Florida is “corporate” but unincorporated — meaning that it has a name and a physical
definition but is not “incorporated” into any other country or corporation.
For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
A State is not a State of State.
Read the statement above as many times as necessary and think about it.
Florida is not the same as State of Florida.
In fact, Florida is not the same as The State of Florida, the State of Florida, or the STATE OF
FLORIDA or anything calling itself the STATE of FLORIDA or FLORIDA or.... These are all
separate and distinctly different entities.
Florida is “corporate” but unincorporated — meaning that it has a name and a physical
definition but is not “incorporated” into any other country or corporation.
For more: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
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