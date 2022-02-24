State Authoritarian Financial Measures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
02/16/2022 Malone stated crypto currencies had been used as backdoor to get around restrictions. A crypto community is making the case that validates this. Also, banking system is no longer reliable. The government is contributing to inflation by printing more and more money. People from the crypto community considered this direct theft from people as their capitals are devalued by inflation.