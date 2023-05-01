HAPPY MAY DAY Police on fire in Paris

MAY DAY PROTEST: Police on fire in Paris
May 1st - the occasion of two significant events:
-International Workers Day &
-Festival of St. Efisio
Both events honor heroes who died fighting against the forces of Power Profit Control.
In 1886, four America workers were hanged, by a corrupt judicial system, fighting for the 8-hour work day. In commemoration of their martyrdom, workers all over the world deemed May 1st, International Workers Day. It is celebrated ironically everywhere except America.
In 303 AD, Efisio, a Roman commander - sent to fight Christians in Sardinia - was beheaded for becoming a follower of Christ when had a life changing epiphany. In honor of him, every May 1st since 1657 Sardinians across villages do a 80km march carrying his statue to thank him for his benevolence that ended the plague of 1652.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.