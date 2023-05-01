HAPPY MAY DAY Police on fire in Paris

MAY DAY PROTEST: Police on fire in Paris

May 1st - the occasion of two significant events:





-International Workers Day &

-Festival of St. Efisio





Both events honor heroes who died fighting against the forces of Power Profit Control.





In 1886, four America workers were hanged, by a corrupt judicial system, fighting for the 8-hour work day. In commemoration of their martyrdom, workers all over the world deemed May 1st, International Workers Day. It is celebrated ironically everywhere except America.





In 303 AD, Efisio, a Roman commander - sent to fight Christians in Sardinia - was beheaded for becoming a follower of Christ when had a life changing epiphany. In honor of him, every May 1st since 1657 Sardinians across villages do a 80km march carrying his statue to thank him for his benevolence that ended the plague of 1652.











