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Where We Are in the Hyperinflation Timeline as Global Payments Halted
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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461 views • March 01, 2021
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With the Federal Reserves ACH and FedWire going down across the board stranding trillions of dollars, we need to ask if it was a test run? Looking at the lead up to hyperinflation in Germany 1917-1923, citizens were crippled in the doubling and tripling of prices, not the 85 million per one mark exchange event. Just like we see today, we are looking at 2X by the end of 2021 and appears we are following the same time lines. Are you ready?


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